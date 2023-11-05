Watch CBS News
County Police investigate bomb threat at Walmart in Randallstown

BALTIMORE- Baltimore County Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Walmart in Randallstown Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a bomb threat on the 8700 block of Liberty Road around 11:20 a.m., according to a preliminary investigation. 

Officers are on the scene and investigating the situation. Officials urge the community to avoid the area until the investigation concludes.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for more updates.

November 5, 2023

