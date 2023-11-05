County Police investigate bomb threat at Walmart in Randallstown

BALTIMORE- Baltimore County Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Walmart in Randallstown Sunday morning.

#BCoPD: OFFICERS ARE CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A THREAT AT THE WALMART LOCATED IN THE 8700 BLOCK OF LIBERTY RD 21133. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AS THEY CONTINUE THEIR INVESTIGATION. MORE INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED AS IT BECOMES KNOWN. pic.twitter.com/lglNE5ibB0 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 5, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a bomb threat on the 8700 block of Liberty Road around 11:20 a.m., according to a preliminary investigation.

Officers are on the scene and investigating the situation. Officials urge the community to avoid the area until the investigation concludes.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for more updates.