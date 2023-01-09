Councilmembers call on Baltimore DPW head to resign if weekly recycling pickup doesn't resume

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City councilmembers on Monday called on the Department of Public Works Administrator Jason Mitchell to either take steps toward resuming weekly recycling in the city or resign.

In a statement, the agency said the temporary shift to bi-weekly recycling collection -- in place since January 2022 -- has helped crews complete 100% of their routes and made pickup more predictable.

Councilmembers Zeke Cohen, who represents District 1, and Councilmember Isaac "Yitsy" Schleifer, who represents District 5, said in a joint statement the agency missed a key deadline to provide its plan to resume weekly recycling pickup.

"Last week, your agency missed a deadline to produce a plan, with a clear timeline, to restart this essential service," they said "Today, we will offer our own timeline: If you cannot begin to resume full weekly recycling pickup within the next eight weeks, we will call for your resignation as DPW administrator."

The duo also called on Mayor Brandon Scott to use the city's infusion of federal dollars and the "improved position in Annapolis" to ensure competitive wages for city sanitation workers.

Cohen and Schleifer said the ultimatum was an opportunity for Mitchell to restore confidence in his agency after an E. Coli contamination in West Baltimore and ongoing water billing issues.

In an Independent Recycling Report released Jan. 6, DPW said it is still struggling with staffing shortages and difficulty acquiring equipment.

"Against all odds, DPW has managed to meet the demand of increased recycling while still providing routine trash collection with temporarily moving to a biweekly schedule," the agency said.

The agency said in its report it is "committed to returning to weekly recycling in a way that is effective and sustainable," but has yet to provide a timeline.