Councilmember applauds new state bill imposing higher property tax rate on vacant buildings: 'Game changer'

BALTIMORE - Gov. Wes Moore signed a major bill into law that allows local jurisdictions in Maryland to impose higher property tax rates on structures and lots that are vacant and abandoned.

Baltimore City Councilmember Odette Ramos says this is a huge step toward tackling the vacant housing issue in the city.

Ramos tells WJZ this now paves the way for Baltimore City leaders to introduce a vacant property tax in the city which will hopefully force the owners of the city's more than 13,000 vacant homes to either redevelop them or hand them over to the city.

Longtime Baltimore City resident Cornett Golden, knows how dangerous vacant homes in the city can be to any neighborhood.

"You don't know how it's going to get on fire," Golden said. "People next door, you don't know what's going on."

However, there's a new tool to tackle the vacant property plague.

The governor signed House Bill 2, which enables all jurisdictions in the state to impose a higher property tax rate on abandoned or vacant homes.

That special tax rate will be determined by the mayor and city council.

"This is a major game changer," Ramos said.

Ramos says she's now working on a bill for the city to set that vacant property tax rate, hoping it will root out people who are holding onto homes with no plans to renovate them.

"Because these houses are vacant and then taxed at such a much higher rate, it will be easier for more properties to get above that threshold so that the city can foreclose on them and take possession and do something with them," Ramos said.

Data shows that Baltimore has just under 14,000 vacant and abandoned properties, and roughly 20,000 vacant lots, blamed for blight and crime.

Ramos says she's hoping this new tax will turn an eyesore into treasure.

"This is a major opportunity to rehab these houses and bring hope back to the community," Ramos said.

Ramos says they are working on a bill with plans to finalize it and introduce it in the next few weeks. So, if approved, it can take effect in the next fiscal year.

She says she plans on holding a press conference next week with more information on that proposed bill.