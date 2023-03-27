Councilman's resolution urges reversal of decision bringing wastewater from Ohio train wreck to Back River facility

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council members are trying to stop hundreds of thousands of gallons of contaminated wastewater from coming to the city's water treatment facilities.

The wastewater is coming from East Palestine, Ohio where a train carrying toxic material derailed earlier this year.

City council member Zeke Cohen on Monday will be proposing a resolution to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to reverse the decision to bring the water.

City Council is discussing Cohen's resolution at Monday's meeting.

Cohen is worried Baltimore City's facilities can't handle this much contaminated water.

Last Friday, Baltimore City leaders learned Norfolk Southern, the company at the center of a massive train derailment in Ohio would be sending 675,000 gallons of pretreated wastewater to the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This announcement immediate drew concerns from the community, clean water advocates and elected leaders who do not want the water to be sent here.

"To me, it is unfair and frankly disrespectful to the mayor, to the city council, to our communities here," Cohen said. "This decision was made without our input."

The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant is a city run facility that has been under temporary state control due to compliance and permit issues.

There was also an explosion at the plant earlier this month.

"Cities like Baltimore, that already take on an enormous amount of environmental burden, that we should not be forced into taking other people's messes and cleaning them up," Cohen said.