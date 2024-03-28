Council of American-Islamic Relations holds prayer vigil for victims of Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - Communities across our region are coming together to lift up those directly impacted by the cargo ship crash into Baltimore's Key Bridge.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations held a prayer vigil on Thursday.

Many say the power of prayer is keeping them encouraged to focus on what matters most, and that's supporting the families of the six construction workers who were knocked off the bridge.

Two were recovered on Wednesday and four more are still missing, but presumed to be dead.

"We're praying to be able to get through these times together," said Moses Hammett, the president of Masjid ul-Haqq.

The construction workers were filling holes on the historic bridge as the large cargo ship struck.

"We're praying that the family is able to overcome the obstacles from the loss of their loved one," Hammett said.

Abdun Matin, from ICNA Relief says, like many, the loss of the Baltimore City landmark, and the loss of life, is heartbreaking.

"Not having it there and the souls that were lost, we all feel saddened by those who lost their lives," Matin said. "That bridge was part of the identity of Baltimore. It's going to take a while, not just for the infrastructure to build back up, but for people to get over what has happened."