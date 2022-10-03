Cornerback Jimmy Smith officially retires after 11-year career with Ravens

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will officially announce his retirement from the NFL during a press conference Monday in Owings Mills.

Smith, a first round draft pick in 2011, played all 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

During his retirement press conference, Smith will be joined by head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.

Smith was a key member of the Ravens defense that helped win Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season. He made consecutive defensive stops on the 49ers final drive, as the Ravens won 34-31.

Following Coach Harbaugh's normal Monday presser, Jimmy Smith will officially retire as a Raven.



Over his career, Smith had 374 tackles, 74 passes defended, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns.

But at the end of the day, he was often plagued with injuries.

He missed at least four games in seven of his 11 seasons.

Smith did play 10 games in 2021 despite battled through a severe ankle sprain he suffered in training camp.

On Monday, instead of attempting to return, he chose to retire as a Raven.

"Part of it is, 'Do I even want to put my body through something like this again?' So I do cherish these last games," Smith told Ravens.com. "I'm getting old. I've been through a lot of injuries and they start to pile up on you."