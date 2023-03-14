Coppin State University parts ways with basketball coach Juan Dixon

BALTIMORE -- After six seasons as head basketball coach, Juan Dixon is out at Coppin State University. Dixon told Stadium's basketball analyst Jeff Goodman the news of his departure.

The former Maryland Terrapins star was named head coach at Coppin State back in 2017 after serving as head coach of the University of the District of Columbia's women's basketball team for two seasons.

Over Dixon's tenure the Eagles amassed a record of 51-131 overall including a 9-23 record this past season.

In fact, Coppin State won the MEAC regular season championship with Dixon at the helm during the 2020-2021 season—the school's first since 2003-2004.

As a player, Dixon led the Maryland men's basketball team to the school's first national championship in 2002.

The school will now look to hire the 8th head basketball coach in men's program history.