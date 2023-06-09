Coppin State University baseball players to participate in HBCU Swingman Classic

BALTIMORE -- The rosters of the 50 HBCU student-athletes playing in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic on July 7 have been posted.

The list includes three players from Coppin State University.

The HBCU Swingman Classic is presented by T-Mobile and is powered by the MLB-MLBPA YDF. It includes a post-game firework show at T-Mobile Park, according to Major League Baseball staff.

The players for the special HBCU All-Star experience during MLB All-Star Week were selected by a committee that included Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Ambassador Ken Griffey Jr., staff said.

There were other representatives from MLB, the MLBPA, and the baseball scouting community who participated, too, according to Major League Baseball staff.

The teams will be managed by former Major League manager Jerry Manuel and Bo Porter. The list of coaching staff includes Andre Dawson, Cito Gaston, Ken Griffey Sr., Rickie Weeks Jr., Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman, Vince Coleman, Lenny Webster and Trenidad Hubbard, staff said.

James Cooper, Troy Morrow and Lester Strode will also serve as coaches.

The players were selected from the following Division-I HBCUs:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Alcorn State University

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Bethune Cookman University

Coppin State University

Delaware State University

Florida A&M University

Grambling State University

Jackson State University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Mississippi Valley State University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University

Texas Southern University

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic are on sale at AllStarGame.com.

The proceeds from the sale of every $10 for GA seating will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, staff said.