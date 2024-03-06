Watch CBS News
Local News

Controversy over 'privilege' leads to resignation of DEI chief at Johns Hopkins

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024)
Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024) 01:40

By many appearances, Sherita Golden was making an impact on equity issues at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

As chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, she more than doubled the number of groups that address the needs of underrepresented people, such as African American and LGBQT employees, from three to seven. She implemented an annual residency recruitment program, which resulted in a "sustained increase" in the diversity of residence programs. And top leaders at Johns Hopkins have gone as far as to describe her career as "extraordinary."

This story by John-John Williams IV continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Controversy over 'privilege' leads to resignation of DEI chief at Johns Hopkins

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 7:51 PM EST

© 2024 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.