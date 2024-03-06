By many appearances, Sherita Golden was making an impact on equity issues at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

As chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, she more than doubled the number of groups that address the needs of underrepresented people, such as African American and LGBQT employees, from three to seven. She implemented an annual residency recruitment program, which resulted in a "sustained increase" in the diversity of residence programs. And top leaders at Johns Hopkins have gone as far as to describe her career as "extraordinary."

This story by John-John Williams IV continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Controversy over 'privilege' leads to resignation of DEI chief at Johns Hopkins