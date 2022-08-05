Watch CBS News
Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. 

Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said.  The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. 

The man's current condition is unknown. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

