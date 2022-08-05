Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham in critical condition
BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said.
Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said. The man was hospitalized with critical injuries.
The man's current condition is unknown.
