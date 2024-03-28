Construction company leader asks governor for memorial plaque for Key Bridge collapse victims

BALTIMORE - Brawner Builders, a construction company in Cockeysville, is remembering the six road workers who were repairing the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed Tuesday morning.

Two bodies were recovered from the Patapsco River on Wednesday while four are missing and presumed dead.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to us," Brawner Builders Executive Vice President Jeffrey Pritzker said.

Pritzker sent a letter to Maryland Governor Wes Moore requesting a memorial plaque with the names of the six victims at the entrance of the new bridge once it is built.

"To the families, to the spouses, to the families, to the children, to see the names up there, to see their loved ones memorialized, I think it would be a wonderful thing," Pritzker said. "You can never bring anybody back, but at least you can preserve the memory in that fashion."

Pritzker told WJZ the collapse happened so fast once that container ship hit the Key Bridge, and the people on the bridge never had a chance.

"Our company is in mourning over the loss of these fine people," Brawner Builders owner Jack Murphy said. "But of course, our sense of loss cannot in any way compare to what their families are feeling."

Video from a traffic camera shows the dramatic moments leading up to the Key Bridge collapse. A massive container ship approached the bridge with road workers still on the bridge.

WJZ's Alex Glaze asked Pritzker if there was anything that could have possibly been done or any warning signs.

"Our best information is that our individuals received no warning, had no idea that this was happening and it happened in a split second," Pritzker said.