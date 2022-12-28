Congressman Jamie Raskin diagnosed with Lymphoma, set to begin chemotherapy

BALTIMORE — Congressman Jamie Raskin announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer, in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer.", Raskin said in a statement. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center."

Raskin said he still intends to work while he is receiving treatment, and will remain cautious about contracting other viruses like the flu and COVID-19.

""With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this.", Raskin said Wednesday.

Governor elect Wes Moore made a statement on Twitter, publicly sending his well-wishes to Raskin.

"Tonight, we are thinking of Jamie Raskin following his diagnosis. Rep. Raskin embodies what it means to persevere in the face of overwhelming challenges.", Moore said. "My friend, we are praying for you, and we know you will overcome this challenge as you have the rest."