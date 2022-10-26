Congressional contender Heather Mizeur aims to unseat Andy Harris

BALTIMORE -- Democrat Heather Mizeur is challenging Republican Andy Harris for his congressional seat.

Mizeur lives on a 34-acre farm in Chestertown. She touted her successful fundraising efforts during an interview with WJZ.

"We have raised more money than any candidate in the history of the district, and it has come through the strength of grassroots donors," Mizeur said.

Harris has been in office for 12 years, but Mizeur believes he won't be there for much longer.

She said she's banking on her "10-point plan" to address the economy.

Mizeur believes she has a path forward for addressing inflation, supporting small businesses, and investing in workforce training.

"There's something in this plan for everyone, from farmers and watermen to defense contractors in the Baltimore region of this district," she said.

She also believes that the greatest national security threat is polarization. There is always more that unites people than what divides them, she said.

"This campaign is about building a unity coalition where everybody, regardless of partisanship and ideology, can come together again to find solutions to the toughest challenges facing our communities," she said.

Mizeur has been spending the final weeks of her campaign traveling across the district and hosting "Heather in the hot seat" parties where voters can ask her anything.

People seem excited for change and are eager to be represented by a congressional representative who will show up, listen, "and get things done," she said.

Mizeur and Harris are set to debate for the first time at Cecil College on Oct. 26.