'Congrats to the Orioles': Baltimore Ravens stand by Orioles during postseason push

BALTIMORE - What a time to be a Baltimore sports fan.

The Orioles will be in the postseason and could be just days away from winning the American League East and earning the No. 1 overall seed.

The Ravens, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, are 2-0 and leading the AFC North.

Fans in Charm City are still fired up after Sunday's celebrations by the two Baltimore franchises.

The Orioles clinched their playoff spot and the Ravens won within minutes apart.

Baltimore embraces the underdog role.

Not only did the Ravens win, they never trailed in a game that featured a stellar performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who looked like a Most Valuable Player, throwing two touchdown passes and confounding the Cincinnati defense with his elusive running.

The sideline reaction by head coach John Harbaugh showed the importance of that victory.

Thirty minutes later, at Camden Yards, the underdog Orioles, predicted by many people to not make the playoffs this season, secured a postseason berth with an extra-inning win over division rival Tampa Bay.

The O's are a wild-card team at least, and with 12 games to play, they will try to secure the division title for a first-round playoff bye.

Just two years ago, the Orioles had the worst record in baseball. Now, they have the best record in the American League.

It's a comeback story that's earned admiration from all over, including the Ravens in Owings Mills.

"It was all one big celebration. It was all great," Harbaugh said. "I love the orioles. I love those guys. I love coach [Brandon] Hyde, the manager. I think he's a great leader, and I just love the way that team plays. I see a lot of us in them and them in us. They're gritty. They're gritty, and they're tough, and they fight. Congrats to the orioles. That's just the beginning. They'll be ready to roll, I'm sure."

Harbaugh and the Ravens return home to face Indianapolis on Sunday. The Orioles travel to Houston and Cleveland this week.