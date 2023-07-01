Community MVP: Wide Angle Youth Media helps Baltimore's young people

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore nonprofit organization aims to amplify the voices of young people.

Wide Angle Youth Media offers free media education programs to people between the ages of 10 years old and 24 years old.

The organization offers lessons in photography, video, and graphic design. These creative outlets allow young people to express themselves and focus on topics that are important to them.

Adults serve as teachers and mentors, creating a space for young people to blossom.

They're working at Mount Royal Elementary and Baltimore Design School, according to Development and Communications Director Moira Fratantuono.

The organization has seen success among some of its youth, she said.

"I have one co-worker. He is now a member of our staff, and when he came to Wide Angle, he was a high school student," Fratantuono said. "He ended up going to Morgan State, continued working with us while he was in college, and he has his own freelance business in video production."