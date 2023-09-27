Community vigil held in Mount Vernon for Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

BALTIMORE -- Friends, family and community members are coming together Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of a bright and budding leader of a Baltimore technology company.

A vigil is being held for 26-year-old Pava LaPere at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon.

NEW: Frank LaPere, the father of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava Lapere, spoke out today on social media after her death in Baltimore. An arrest warrant is out for the convicted felon accused of killing her.



LaPere co-founded and leads EcoMap, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. on Monday to an apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Mount Vernon for a call for service, where LaPere's body was found with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

Jason Billingsley, a 32-year-old from Baltimore, is wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and additional charges in LaPere's death.

LaPere's family sent WJZ this statement:

"Let us tell you a little bit about our Pava Marie…she made an impact on every person she touched. We have lost a deeply loved daughter, sister and friend who could understand all of us in a way that no other human being could. Pava had a unique vantage into our lives, and an intelligence to understand that each human is unique and irreplaceable."

"In life's darkest moments, Pava's council and reflection gave all of us a perspective, and the will to persevere despite the odds. We remain in complete shock and can barely comprehend Pava's death. It will be in life's quiet moments, after the dust settles, that the full reality of this tragedy will resonate. We should all carry Pava's pragmatic positivity forward."

"Whether the Ecomap team, City of Baltimore, or the worldwide entrepreneurial community, the loss is all of ours. Pava dedicated her life, her focus, her talent, and dizzying work ethic to our collective enrichment. After coming to Johns Hopkins University for her education, Pava made Baltimore her home and sought to cultivate her vision for the potential of this home. She loved Baltimore - its people, its potential, its art, its history and architecture. There was no bigger ambassador for all that is great about the city."

"Pava had a penchant for taking charge of a situation and deftly maneuvering people, resources and problems forward, towards better outcomes. She could find possibilities in others, in situations, and in dilemmas that few could. She built a thriving community with her colleagues and friends based on addressing crucial issues and mobilizing everyone. Pava was a visionary ahead of her time."

"We love and miss you, Pava. We find comfort in many loving memories and knowing that the impact you made during your short time here will ripple for generations to come."

