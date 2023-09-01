Community MVP: ABC Park in Southwest Baltimore serves as community hub for children

Community MVP: ABC Park in Southwest Baltimore, now a community hub for children

BALTIMORE -- ABC Park in Southwest Baltimore has become a community hub for children.

"One of the things that we saw a long time ago with kids traveling all over the city just to play sports. So, within ABC Park we created a sports team, ABC seminars," Derwin Hannah, Executive Director of ABC Park said.

Now, ABC Park offers football, baseball dance, cheer, and more.

Hannah says the organization took over the park 21 years ago and rehabilitated it into what it is today.

"I feel like in every community there should be a safe space where kids and families can come to and enjoy their own," Hannah said.

ABC Park is located at 501 S Catherine Street.