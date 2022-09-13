Community discussion on solutions for squeegee workers kicks off in West Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Community members with a vested interest in finding solutions and resources for the young people who conduct squeegee work on Baltimore's street corners will convene at a church in West Baltimore this evening, according to city officials.

The talk session is part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative. It is slated to take place at the New Shiloh Baptist Church in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., city officials said.

The squeegee team is led by Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services Faith Leach, T. Rowe Price Foundation President John Brothers, and Center for Urban Families President and CEO Joseph Johns.

The trio has been meeting with people over the span of two months to discuss various ways in which to help squeegee workers find stability and security, according to city officials.

The meetings have focused on a variety of topics including the services needed to support squeegee workers, resources needed to sustain the services, accountability for squeegee workers and motorists, communication and implementation, city officials said.

Squeegee workers have been struck by vehicles, involved in altercations, and injured while interacting with drivers on street corners.

Earlier this year, a confrontation between a driver and squeegee workers in downtown Baltimore turned violent, resulting in the shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.

"This is an issue that has been kicked down the road for more than 40 plus years and I refuse to kick it any more. The buck stops here," Scott said. "The Baltimore I am moving us toward is one where no one needs to stand on a corner asking for money. The Baltimore I envision is one where all of our children understand that we are committed to putting in the work to show them that their lives matter and we want nothing but the best for them."

Registration is required for participating in the community conversation at the New Shiloh Baptist Church.