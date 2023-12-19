Residents, community advocates say Baltimore crime is in 'state of emergency'

BALTIMORE - Baltimore residents sounded alarm on youth violence in their community.

Community advocates and some mayoral candidates joined neighbors on Tuesday in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

They declared that Baltimore City is in a "state of emergency" when it comes to fighting crime, saving our youth and finding real solutions.

"Baltimore County, they have already had 50 homicides in the entire county," said Marvin "Doc" Cheatham, President of the Matthew Henson Neighborhood Association.

Cheatham said violence overwhelmingly effects his community.

"We're saying there is a state of emergency here, things are getting worse, 761 carjackings just in Baltimore, you know that's just remarkable," Cheatham said.

Several candidates for Baltimore mayor - both Republican and Democrat - spoke about their platform to make Baltimore better.

"I love Baltimore. I'm from here," 29-year-old mayoral candidate Wendell Freeman said. "I've been through everything in the city, and I know this city is beautiful, but it just needs the right investment, the right leader in place to help it prosper and grow in the right way."

"(Candidate) Sheila Dixon and (Current mayor) Brandon Scott, they've been there, we've had them before, but we're getting the same thing," community advocate Wayne Baker said. "But if you keep voting for the same thing, this thing is going to get worse, not better, so you have to give others a chance from the inside out."

From the inside out, democracy was happening at the corner of Presstman and Payson streets. Candidate after candidate highlighted issues, from homicides and carjackings to the need to clean up our neighborhoods and eliminate vacant houses.

But for former Baltimore City Public Schools Teacher Wendy Bozel, helping our youth makes Baltimore worth the fight.

"It's so important, because if you don't shine a light on it, nothing can change and I love this city," said Bozel, a mayoral candidate. "We have to bring hope back to this city."

"If you can steal a car, you can build a car. If you can break in a house, you can build a house," Freeman added. "These are things we need in order for our kids to be successful, because we cant control what house you come from, but we can control your education and what kind of person you can be."

Even with an election just less than a year away, the candidates' ultimate solution is to get their neighbors educated and registered to vote so their voice can be heard in the solutions to save our communities.

"But at the end of the day, we need to come together, and that's the message coming from Matthew Henson," Cheatham said. "We're asking the community to come together in Baltimore City."