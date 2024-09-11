Communities come together to honor 9/11 victims

BALTIMORE -- Today marks 23 years since the horrific terror attacks on September 11, 2001. A day none of us should ever forget.

All over our region, commemorative events were held to honor those who lost their lives and connect with the strength and unity our nation showed in the face of terror.

"I just want to be able to start the meeting by taking a quick moment of silence to both remember those we lost," Governor Wes Moore said during a meeting on Wednesday.

Across the nation and our state moments of silence were held for the 2,977 Americans killed in the terror attacks of 9/11.

"It's also an acknowledgment of the response, of the people who stepped up and served," Moore mentioned.

In Baltimore, volunteers upheld the spirit of unity and service that arose in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by restoring Mother's Garden in Clifton Park.

Dana Stein of the Civic Works non-profit service organization said they had been doing all kinds of projects to bring people together and "make a difference, and in that way honor those who lost their lives."

In Anne Arundel County police and firefighters held a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in front of police headquarters, made up of two pieces of steel from the World Trade Center.

"If you've ever lost anybody…you get that tight chest. And it doesn't change…because you're reliving it," Louie Jerez said.

Louie Jerez was there to honor his cousin, Angel Juarbe Jr., a New York firefighter whose unit was sent to evacuate people in the Marriott next to next to the World Trade Center after the planes hit.

"When they went and they were rescuing, the buildings came down on the Marriott," Louie explained. "When I found out that he was missing, I couldn't believe it and I held a picture in Yankee Stadium at the mass."

Louie says he made a promise to keep Angel's memory alive. "He was the best of them all."

"The best way to honor the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11, is to be who we were on September 12, 2001," said Chief Amal Awad of Anne Arundel County Police Department. "...How we responded with unity, resilience, resolve and hope."