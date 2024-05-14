Commercial vessels allowed through limited access channel at depth of 45 feet around Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - A limited access channel has opened for commercial vessel traffic to an available depth of 45 feet.

The channels are reopening seven weeks after the Francis Key Bridge was struck by the Dali, a 947-foot container ship, which caused the bridge's collapse.

Six construction workers, who were fixing potholes on the bridge, were killed.

Port Update pic.twitter.com/wKO8zshSxU — Port of Baltimore (@portofbalt) May 15, 2024

The Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The channel has a 350-foot horizontal clearance and a vertical clearance of 214 feet because of BGE powerlines.

Officials say the available depth may increase based on future survey analysis operations as salvage operations continue.

Deep draft vessels must have a Maryland Pilot and a two-tug escort. The ships that pass must not exceed 5 knots while the Dali remains at the collapse site, and 10 knots after the ship is refloated.

Three other temporary channels remain open at depths of 20, 14 and 11 feet and should be utilized by vessels that do not require the deeper channel.

The 11-foot deep Sollars Point Temporary Alternate Channel is available for recreational vessels on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

When the Dali is refloated, all traffic through the three Temporary Alternate Channels and the Limited Access Channel will be suspended until the vessel is safely moved.

Explosives remove Key Bridge section from cargo ship

The removal of a 4,000-ton piece of the Key Bridge collapse from the Dali cargo ship using explosives unfolded successfully Monday evening and is a critical piece of the overall recovery.

Cuts were made in the steel where small explosive devices were placed and then were covered with what looked like heavy-duty tape. All were detonated within a few seconds.

The explosions sounded like fireworks and those within 2,000 yards were asked to wear hearing protection.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called this process the "safest and swiftest" way to remove the thousands of tons of wreckage pinning the massive ship.

The controlled detonation sent the truss into the Patapsco River in pieces. Officials shared an animation of the process.

Through it all, more than 20 crew members remained onboard the Dali.

"They're staying on board because they're part of the ship. They are necessary to keep the ship safe and operational," said Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Refloating the Dali

Colonel Estee Pinchasin, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the next step is to remove the Dali from the crash site and open the channel. That is likely to take a couple of days.

"Once the wreckage falls into the channel, we will have the vessel refloated," Pinchasin said. "Our salvors already have the equipment ready to retrieve the wreckage just as we have over the last seven weeks."