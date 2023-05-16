Watch CBS News
Comedian, actor David Spade adds Baltimore stop to 2023 comedy tour

BALTIMORE - Comedian and actor David Spade added more dates to his Catch Me Inside Comedy Tour, including a stop in Baltimore in December.

Spade will perform at the Lyric in Baltimore on December 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19

Spade has starred in films like Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy, Benchwarmers, Black Sheep, and Grown Ups, among other movies. He was also on television shows Just Shoot Me, 8 Simple Rules, Rules of Engagement and Saturday Night Live. 

Currently, Spade can be heard co-hosting his podcast "Fly on the Wall", alongside fellow SNL alumni Dana Carvey.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 1:27 PM

