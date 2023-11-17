Columbia businesses create holiday wonderland for Marylanders in ahead of December

COLUMBIA -- The holiday season is not yet in full swing, but in downtown Columbia, the festivities are starting early.

Property development company Howard Hughes has been hosting this at Color Burst Park for the last three years. While it's about giving people a fun start to the holidays, it's also about highlighting businesses in the area.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6:45 p.m.

Starting Friday morning, dozens of people worked fast to turn the park into a holiday wonderland. They brought out balloons, lights, and put up a 28-foot Christmas tree.

"We have such an incredible community here in downtown Columbia that people want this type of programming," Casey Jones, Howard Hughes' director of marketing, said. "They want to come together and gather and get to celebrate with each other."

Howard Hughes also set up an ice rink next to the tree.

Local businesses, most of them eateries around Color Burst Park, are going to be setting up tents for people to drop by and check out.

"We have a bunch of new restaurants that just opened in the Merriweather District who will be joining us," Jones said. "So, they'll be participating, whether they're tabling, giving out drinks, or sharing coupons to come back—little bit of everything in between."

The goal is to ensure local businesses have time in the spotlight so that people remember to come back and visit them during the holidays.

"We really want to show what has come together downtown and in the Merriweather District," Jones said. "We're really trying to get everyone involved and engaged."

There will also be live entertainment, including performances from the a capella group The Trills and the Columbia Figure Skating Club.

The event ends at 8:30 p.m.