Watch CBS News
Sports

Cole Irvin roughed up in Baltimore Orioles' spring training loss to Atlanta Braves

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Orioles announce Countdown to Opening Day
Orioles announce Countdown to Opening Day 00:47

Pitcher Cole Irvin had a rough spring training outing, allowing six runs, as the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-5, Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida.

The lefty gave up seven base hits, walked four and allowed two home runs in 3.2 innings.

With less than two weeks until Opening Day, Irvin has a 6.23 ERA this spring.

Kolton Wong had two RBIs for the O's and Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad both drove in a run.

The Orioles (15-4) play the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 9:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.