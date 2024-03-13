Cole Irvin roughed up in Baltimore Orioles' spring training loss to Atlanta Braves

Pitcher Cole Irvin had a rough spring training outing, allowing six runs, as the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-5, Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida.

The lefty gave up seven base hits, walked four and allowed two home runs in 3.2 innings.

With less than two weeks until Opening Day, Irvin has a 6.23 ERA this spring.

Kolton Wong had two RBIs for the O's and Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad both drove in a run.

The Orioles (15-4) play the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3 p.m. on Thursday.