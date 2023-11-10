Cockeysville residents shaken by gunfire that injured a woman amid rush hour traffic

COCKEYSVILLE -- A woman was shot multiple times in the lower body while inside her car on Thursday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers went to Boulder Court, less than a half mile away from the incident location, just before 4:40 p.m.

Detectives determined the scene of the shooting happened near the intersection of Warren Road and York Road.

The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital, according to police.

Detectives plan to comb through surveillance footage to uncover whether any cameras captured the incident. They are looking for witnesses to come forward, too.

"If anybody was in that area who may have seen or heard anything to give our detectives a call," Detective Trae Corbin said.

Some community members feel shaken by the incident, which played out amid rush hour traffic.

"It's just very scary," Kelly Jiggetts said.

The Cockeysville neighbor said her 12-year-old daughter saw the aftermath of the scene following an after-school activity.

"Her and her best friend were walking back to my house," Jiggets said. "I was at work, and they saw the aftermath of what happened, the police cars, this and that, went into the house and locked the doors up."

Police have yet to determine whether the shooting was targeted or a random act, according to Corbin.

"We just don't expect this kind of stuff in Cockeysville," Jiggets said. "To see all of that going on in this neighborhood is very frightening."

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.