Coast Guard investigating hoax distress calls from near Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The United States Coast Guard on Friday asked for community support in finding the person responsible for multiple false distress coming from the Baltimore area.

At least 16 calls have been transmitted over VHF channel 16 since February 17, officials said. The channel, part of Marine VHF radios, is only used for hailing and distress, and transmitting a false signal is a federal crime.

Officials said the calls, in which a person was calling for help with no location or details, came from the Strawberry Point area of Middle River, a cape in Baltimore County.

The Coast Guard released audio of the callers voice, and ask anyone who recognizes the voice to contact them. Listen to the recording in the X (Twitter) post below, or click here.

Anyone who recognized the voice is asked to contact the CGIS tip line at (410) 576-2555.

The Coast Guard is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of the hoax caller.