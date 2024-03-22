Watch CBS News
Local News

Coast Guard investigating hoax distress calls from near Baltimore

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday morning news roundup 3/22/2024
Your Friday morning news roundup 3/22/2024 01:48

BALTIMORE -- The United States Coast Guard on Friday asked for community support in finding the person responsible for multiple false distress coming from the Baltimore area. 

At least 16 calls have been transmitted over VHF channel 16 since February 17, officials said. The channel, part of Marine VHF radios, is only used for hailing and distress, and transmitting a false signal is a federal crime. 

Officials said the calls, in which a person was calling for help with no location or details, came from the Strawberry Point area of Middle River, a cape in Baltimore County. 

The Coast Guard released audio of the callers voice, and ask anyone who recognizes the voice to contact them. Listen to the recording in the X (Twitter) post below, or click here

Anyone who recognized the voice is asked to contact the CGIS tip line at (410) 576-2555.  

The Coast Guard is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of the hoax caller.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 10:06 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.