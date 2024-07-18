Cloudy and noticeably cooler today

BALTIMORE -- It may be gray out there but we'll take the clouds in exchange for losing the extreme heat.

Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with noticeably cooler afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will also be noticeably lower.

Any lingering mugginess will completely drop off tonight as we dip to comfortably cool mid to upper 60s.

Friday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and mid to upper 80s.

The front will stall just to our south starting the weekend and will begin lifting back to the north as a warm front as we head into next week.

This will bring a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday as the warm front gets closer. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s, with highs near 90 on Sunday.

Clouds and chances for showers and storms are expected to start next week. Expect scattered storm chances, especially during the afternoon hours from Monday through Wednesday.