Maryland Weather: Closing the workweek with bright, sunny skies

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The sun is back in a big way.

And thank goodness for that!

Bright skies are in the forecast through the weekend and beyond!

Our dose of blue skies is accompanied by noticeably warmer temperatures.

The high on Wednesday at BWI was 65 degrees.

Today, we'll make our way into mid 70s.

More sunshine and mid 70s are in store for Friday.

A dry cold front will push through Friday morning and that will leave us with a chilly weekend.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s!

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

