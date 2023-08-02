Watch CBS News
Local News

Cllctivgive crowdfunding campaign supports Black businesses

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Cllctivgive is a community-wide celebration of giving and a 24-hour crowdfunding campaign to support Black businesses in Baltimore, but it is just one of the many ways Cllctivly 's founder Jamye Wooten is looking to make sure local businesses thrive in August.

Jayme Wooten, the founder of Cllctivly, is excited about Black philanthropy month. 

"We are excited to mobilize resources to organizations that often go unnoticed and under-resourced," Wooten said.

Cllctivly is an organization on a mission is to be a resource for the Greater Baltimore community. 

 "It's really near and dear to me that we often celebrate the resiliency of bootstrapping, but it can also take you out," Wooten said. "I want to make sure that the Black organizations not only have what they need to survive, but to thrive."

This year, Cllcivgive will also host a virtual crowdfunding campaign and three events: Black Business Quest, Cllctivgive Talks and the Cllctivgive Party and Changemaker Awards. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of these events.

On August 4 at midnight, Cllctivgive will launch a crowdfunding campaign for 24 hours on its website for people to donate and support the 60 Black-led non-profit organizations that are participating. 

Wooten said last year the crowdfunding effort yielded more than $235,000. The goal this year is $1 million.

It's all in an effort to bring the community together and support Black-led organizations and the work they do in the Baltimore Community. 

The in-person Cllctivgive events will be held on August 4 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lexington Market.

Alex Glaze
thumbnail-alex-glaze-bio.jpg

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.