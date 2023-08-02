Cllctivgive crowdfunding campaign supports Black businesses

BALTIMORE -- Cllctivgive is a community-wide celebration of giving and a 24-hour crowdfunding campaign to support Black businesses in Baltimore, but it is just one of the many ways Cllctivly 's founder Jamye Wooten is looking to make sure local businesses thrive in August.

Jayme Wooten, the founder of Cllctivly, is excited about Black philanthropy month.

"We are excited to mobilize resources to organizations that often go unnoticed and under-resourced," Wooten said.

Cllctivly is an organization on a mission is to be a resource for the Greater Baltimore community.

"It's really near and dear to me that we often celebrate the resiliency of bootstrapping, but it can also take you out," Wooten said. "I want to make sure that the Black organizations not only have what they need to survive, but to thrive."

This year, Cllcivgive will also host a virtual crowdfunding campaign and three events: Black Business Quest, Cllctivgive Talks and the Cllctivgive Party and Changemaker Awards. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of these events.

On August 4 at midnight, Cllctivgive will launch a crowdfunding campaign for 24 hours on its website for people to donate and support the 60 Black-led non-profit organizations that are participating.

Wooten said last year the crowdfunding effort yielded more than $235,000. The goal this year is $1 million.

It's all in an effort to bring the community together and support Black-led organizations and the work they do in the Baltimore Community.

The in-person Cllctivgive events will be held on August 4 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lexington Market.