Clio Snacks recalls 581 cases of Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar due to possible contamination

BALTIMORE — Clio Snacks is recalling 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

While healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed to select Walmart stores between March 5, and March 8, 2023.

The impacted product comes in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023, and an expiration date of April 30, 2023, stamped on the side of the box.

The Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar is the only product impacted by the recall.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.