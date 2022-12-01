Maryland Weather: Clear skies, cold temps Thursday evening, highs in 50s on Friday

BALTIMORE -- Colder temperatures are expected overnight, with lows falling into the low to mid 20s west of I-95.

Under clear skies, the winds will relax overnight. Highs will reach around 50 on Friday afternoon as high pressure moves away from the area.

Clouds will increase later Friday into Friday night as a cold front approaches the area.

Rain chances will increase Saturday morning with the passage of the front, followed by more scattered chances for showers on Saturday afternoon.

Skies will rapidly clear by Saturday evening and night, with temps back into the 20s and 30s for Sunday morning. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 40s.

Next week will start dry on Monday, with increasing clouds later Monday.

Chances for showers are back in the forecast for the middle part of next week with the approach of another storm system.