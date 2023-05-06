Civil lawsuit filed against Television Tower, Inc.

BALTIMORE -- A civil lawsuit was filed late Friday against Television Tower, Incorporated (TTI) involving the candelabra tower on Baltimore's Television Hill.

The lawsuit, filed by the Maryland Department of Environment, alleges lead paint violations.

Those violations stem from a release of paint chips from the tower into the Woodberry neighborhood in June 2022.

The Candelabra tower houses antennas for three local television stations, including WJZ.

TTI, which leases the tower, hired Skyline Tower Painting out of Nebraska to paint the iconic beacon you see opening WJZ's newscasts.

The chips fell as the Skyline painting crews did some of the preparation work. Skyline is also named in the suit. TTI immediately halted the project and began cleanup and remediation work in the neighborhood. That work has been ongoing for 11 months.

Skyline Tower Painting has not returned calls for comment.