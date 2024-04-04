City State's Attorney meets with community members to discuss juvenile crime

BALTIMORE-- City State's Attorney Ivan Bates says after a 15 week investigation, his office is charging 20 juveniles in a "First of its kind" collaboration with the police department.

Bates met with community members in the Riverside neighborhood to address the recent uptick in crime, saying those teens are linked to a string of crimes including armed robberies and carjackings.

Lewis Poole has lived in the Riverside community for nearly two decades and like many others in the neighborhood has noticed an uptick in crime involving teens in the area.

"Petty crime, people getting robbed, not feeling safe going out", said neighbor Lewis Poole.

Poole and his neighbors met with Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates Thursday to talk about crime in their neighborhood and what's being done to stop the carjackings.

"This is an emergency, this is a crisis, what can we do to be safer in our community" said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates

Bates says back in October, his office pulled resources from the major crimes unit to help track down and charge 20 juveniles for armed robberies, carjackings, and assaults.

He says some of those teens, who are repeat offenders, will be charged as adults.

"We wanted to send a very strong message that young people will be held accountable" said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates

Across the city, there's been 121 carjackings, so far this year; which is up .22% compared to this time last year.

In Riverside, Baltimore City Police say there's been 15 auto theft reports, and one person violently carjacked.

"I would like to see them held responsible", said neighbor Charles Lanter.

Bates blames the uptick in juvenile crimes to what he calls a "Catch and Release Program" with the Department of Juvenile Services. He says kids are being arrested, then released once in the hands of the DJS.

Neighbors say it's not a new problem in the city, but it's time for a new solution .

"Its taken so long and we've been talking about this for two years and I hope were not talking about this in another two years", said Lanter.

Bates says another part of the problem is the lack of accountability from parents. He says his office will now look to charge parents who are found failing to keep an eye on their kids who are committing illegal acts.

Right now, the Juvenile Law Reform Act, which calls for significant changes within DJS, is currently under review in the State House. A vote is still needed by the State Senate by next Monday's deadline before it can go to the Governor's desk.