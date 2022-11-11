City Schools update COVID guidelines

BALTIMORE-- In efforts to continue to protect students, staff, their school communities, Baltimore City Public Schools have announced updates to their COVID health and safety procedures and precautions, according to a release.

ANNOUNCEMENT: City Schools to update its COVID protocols. Get the latest information here: https://t.co/pBktklEdo5 pic.twitter.com/6QDSoC781J — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) November 11, 2022

Listed below are the updates to the COVID health and safety procedures:

Holiday At-Home Testing

Before the Thanksgiving and Winter breaks, City schools will provide COVID test kits to every student and all staff. Students and staff should take the tests 1 to 2 days before returning to school and are urged to report any positive cases to the contact tracing team at 443-984-1200 or contacttracing@bcps.k12.md.us.

School-based COVID screening testing

The CDC and health experts have stated that bi-weekly screening testing is no longer recommended in a K-12 setting. As a result, schools will no longer conduct screen testing every other week, beginning January 3, 2023. Officials stated in a release, they will continue to test students that show COVID symptoms in the school health suites and provide take-home tests to students, staff and families as needed.

Notification of Positive Cases

As of January 3, 2023, schools will no longer notify families about individual cases. City Schools will continue to report any cases on their COVID dashboard. Notifications will be sent out when an impacted classroom or school has experienced an outbreak of three or more linked cases.

Masks

Masking will continue to be optional in City Schools buildings and on school grounds but are required these circumstances:

known close contacts for 10 days after exposure

those recovering from COVID for 10 days from the start of isolation

someone who develops COVID-like symptoms while at school.

Isolation

Individuals who test positive must continue to isolate for at least 5 days, with day 0 being the day of the positive test.

Reporting

Officials ask the community to continue to report any positive cases to your school and their contact tracing team at 443-984-1200 or contacttracing@bcps.k12.md.us