One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.

The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.

An ambulance took a man to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

"The female was not critically injured and was not stabbed," he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attended the press conference alongside Harrison.

"We cannot have folks assaulting women in the middle of the street in daylight in Baltimore City," Scott said.

#BREAKING: Baltimore City Police Commissioner says man armed with a "large" knife was on top of a woman near the intersection of N Fulton & W Lafayette. Officer ordered man off - when refused - officer started shooting. Suspect died, woman was not stabbed or shot by police

Scott said that were it not for the officer's actions, he could have been discussing the untimely death of the woman too.

"We could be talking here tonight about a woman that has lost her life as well, but we're not because of the actions that they took quickly," Scott said.

Harrison noted that the Maryland Attorney General's Office has been assisting with the investigation into the shooting. BPD's consent decree monitor was at the site of the shooting on Sunday too.

Body camera footage will be made public in the near future, Harrison said.

Fraternal Order of Police president Mike Mancuso has gone to the homicide unit at police headquarters in downtown Baltimore in the aftermath of the shooting, union officials said.

Police have shut down North Fulton Avenue between West Lanvale Street and West Mosher Street to protect the crime scene, according to WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez.

Several patrol cars are parked around the large crime scene.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.