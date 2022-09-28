City of Baltimore changing its online payment system

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is changing its online payment system.

Beginning on Oct. 1, the City of Baltimore will be transitioning to a new customer portal for online bill payments.

The new website is hosted through Paymentus and includes enhanced customer service features designed to improve the overall customer experience for residents seeking online bill payments.

Enhanced features include:

Improved security.

More payment options (Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo).

Enhanced customer experience through a Customer Payment Portal.

Additional planned walk-in service locations in Baltimore neighborhoods, starting in December 2022.

Paymentus also offers the following additional features that customers may elect to receive:

eBill - Email notification when a bill has been issued. The notification will now include the total amount due and the due date.

AutoPay - Setup and manage automatic payments on the bill due date using a credit card, debit card, or eCheck.

Pay By Text - Customers will receive a text message when a bill is issued and be able to pay the bill by text.

Payment Reminder - Email reminder a couple of days before the due date, on the due day, and/or a couple of days after the due date.

Wallet - Save payment methods (credit card, debit card, or eCheck/bank draft).

City agencies are working to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

Starting October 1, Paymentus will use a new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) phone number. The IVR is available in both English and Spanish languages. The City will continue to work to improve the customer payment experience for web, mobile device, and phone users.

Customers with future or recurring payments scheduled through the City's current portal will need to take action to reschedule payments through the new website. To schedule future or recurring payments, residents need to set up an account through Paymentus's customer payment portal, which will go live Saturday, October 1, at 8:30 a.m.

In order to make the transition, the payment system will be unavailable from midnight to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. The Bureau of Revenue Collection call center (410-396-3000) will be open that Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to support customers.