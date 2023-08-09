City of Annapolis to host series of pop-up resource fairs in August

BALTIMORE -- The City of Annapolis Mayor's Office is urging city residents to take advantage of a series of pop-up resource fairs that will take place in August.

The resource fairs will feature free food, games, prizes and community resources, according to city staff.

Those resources include financial literacy, nutritional health, food banks, free household essentials, and information aimed at helping people achieve their goals, city staff said.

That information will focus on conflict resolution and anger management courses, job training and development, mental and physical health, and healthy coping mechanisms, according to city staff.

Several community partners are participating in the resource fair, city staff said.

All of the events will be held outside. Initially, the mayor's office had planned to host an event on August 10, but it was canceled due to inclement weather, according to city staff.

The remaining events are expected to kick off at the following locations:

August 17 / Robinwood (1469 Tyler Avenue, Annapolis)

August 24 / Bay Ridge Gardens (Bens Drive, Annapolis)

August 31 / Annapolis Walk/Bywater (Bywater Community Center/Boys & Girls Club, 1903 Copeland Street, Annapolis)