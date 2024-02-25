Watch CBS News
City leaders to announce return of Baltimore Book Festival

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - City leaders will announce on Monday the return of the Baltimore Book Festival.

This will be the festival's 25th anniversary.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Councilwoman Odette Ramos will join the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) to publicize that the Baltimore Book Festival will be held the final weekend of September.

The festival is set to be held around Waverly Main Street. This is the first time the festival will be held in Baltimore since 2019.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 9:59 PM EST

