Vehicle fire outside of Baltimore City Hall being investigated as arson, police say

BALTIMORE -- A vehicle fire that ignited in front of Baltimore City Hall on Thursday night is now being investigated as an arson, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 400 block of East Fayette Street around 9:41 a.m. for a reported vehicle on fire.

Once on the scene, officers found a city-owned vehicle in flames.

Baltimore firefighters also responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, officers said. No injuries were reported.

According to officers, the fire is now being investigated as an arson.

