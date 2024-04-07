City Fire officials investigate fire at cannabis warehouse in Northwest Baltimore

Salvage effort crews removed 156-ton piece of debris from wreckage site and more top stories

Salvage effort crews removed 156-ton piece of debris from wreckage site and more top stories

Salvage effort crews removed 156-ton piece of debris from wreckage site and more top stories

BALTIMORE- City Fire officials are investigating an one-alarm fire at a Cannabis warehouse in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a working fire on the 2200 block of Girard Avenue around 8:20 a.m.

According to department spokesperson Chief Kevin Cartwright, there were no injuries reported and the fire has been extinguished.

Health department officials were requested to the site of the scene, due to the location being a cannabis warehouse.