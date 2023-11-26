Watch CBS News
City Fire battle two-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Fire Department are investigating a two alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore Sunday morning.

Crews reported to the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue, there they found a two-story brick residence engulfed in flames and smoke, according to a release. Upon arrival, crews began their extinguishing efforts from the outside.

Fire officials say, due to the fire spreading the commanding officer on scene requested more crews and resources come to the scene to help extinguishing measures, making it a two alarm fire.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more updates.

