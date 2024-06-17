Watch CBS News
Cirque du Soleil's country music-themed show is stopping in Baltimore

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE --  Cirque du Soleil is coming to Baltimore this holiday season, performing their first country music-themed show "Songblazers."

Songblazers will perform in Baltimore at The Hippodrome Theatre from December 20-29. It would be the world-famous company's 17th time performing in the city. 

The company said the show "pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists" as it follows the journey of two musicians. 

Cirque du Soleil is known for its death-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts, as well as displays of strength. 

"As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit," the company said. 

Early access tickets are available exclusively to Club Cirque members starting Monday. You can subscribe for free here. 

General on-sale starts on June 25, 2024. Find the tickets here.

