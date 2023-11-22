Cirque du Soleil offers new twists and turns in holiday performance 'Twas the Night Before

Cirque du Soleil offers new twists and turns in holiday performance 'Twas the Night Before

Cirque du Soleil offers new twists and turns in holiday performance 'Twas the Night Before

BALTIMORE -- If you and your family are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, then WJZ has got you covered!

WJZ was invited to rehearsals for an inside look at 'Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil ahead of opening night.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Cirque du Soleil's "'Twas the Night Before..." final dress rehearsal at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2021 in New York City. John Lamparski 2021 / Getty Images

Masha Terentieva plays Ava in Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show: 'Twas the Night Before.

"It is important for me that people feel inspired, that people feel awed," Masha Terentieva, an acrobatic artist performing in 'Twas the Night Before, said.

The show is based on the classic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. It has a mix of a few holiday favorites with a daring twist.

This holiday-themed show was inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. It has something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

"You will find all of the elements of Cirque Du Soleil such as the incredible acrobatics that you will see on the air and on the ground and even an invented one—like the hotel cart," Janie Mallet, a senior publicist at Cirque du Soleil, said.

Each artist in the show puts their own festive spin on some daring performances.

"Yeah, I did a lot of research on the apparatus and choreographed an act," Mallet said.

The show requires 12,200 linear feet of garland and more than 2,000 sequins per costume with dozens of cultures represented on stage.

"You'll see 26 artists from 14 different nationalities," Mallet said. "Even there is that – there's that chosen family, if you will, all coming together to bring you the best show."

"The spirit of Christmas is really embodied in this show, and it is about love and friendship and sharing and kindness," Terentieva said.

Baltimore is the first of seven cities to see this show. There will be 17 different performances at the Hippodrome.

Baltimore is one of only seven cities to get this exclusive show. Other cities include New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Phoenix.

'Twas The Night Before marks Cirque du Soleil's fifteenth show in Baltimore. The holiday show event will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3, 2023.