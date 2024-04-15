Will the cicadas be in Maryland this year? Here's where you'll see the 2024 brood

Will there be cicadas in Maryland this year? Here's what to know

BALTIMORE -- This year, trillions of cicadas will appear in several U.S. states, including Maryland. We don't see cicadas every year, but when they do emerge, they're loud and never alone.

Peter Bieneman is general manager of Green Fields Nursery in Baltimore, so he knows a few things about plants, trees, and the cicadas that love them.

"As they are laying their eggs in their life cycle, they'll damage the stem of a tree and that will cause that stem to eventually die and what we call flagging," Bieneman said.

Not as many cicadas as we thought

Professor Michael Raupp is known as the 'bug guy' and works at the University of Maryland. Raupp said this year in Maryland, we will not see as many cicadas as we thought.

"No racket in Baltimore, no racket in DC, maybe some racket in Alexandria and Stafford, and then swinging down through the Deep South," said Raupp

According to the University of Maryland Extension, the 13-year Brood XIX will emerge in spring 2024 in southern areas of St. Mary's County.

Raupp explained two broods will emerge across the South and Midwest. Brood XIX, which is on a 13-year cycle, and Brood XIII, which is on a 17-year cycle.

"You can go out and look for dime size holes, stick your pinky in them underneath oak trees. hardwood trees, maple trees. If you see these holes underneath those trees, it's a very good sign. You're going to have periodical cicadas," said Raupp.

How to protect your trees from cicadas

If you have small trees that you've recently planted in the last year or two there is a chance cicadas can cause some trouble.

"They can cause some damage on those trees where they lay their eggs, and the branches will eventually die, and we call flags. So, on young trees we're urging that people protect those trees with netting that covers those trees," Raupp explained to WJZ.

A net can protect young trees. "Lesson number one: is getting your netting unwrapped, make sure it is appropriate to cover your tree," said Bieneman.

"We're not urging people to spray the cicadas. We've done scientific research demonstrating that spraying will not protect your trees," said Raupp. "The way you protect your trees is to net these trees and keep those cicadas off the trees from laying eggs."

You can buy a net for your tree at most home improvement or garden stores.

"You just want it to be breathable, you want it to be tight enough so that the cicadas can't get through it," said Bieneman.

And you can use a zip tie to keep it all in place. "It is as easy as that," said Bieneman.

Experts say cicadas will not hurt you or your pet and can be helpful in some environments if they do emerge.

"They also provide for the soil a lot of nutrients as their bodies eventually decay," said Bieneman.

"It happens a few times in a lifetime, so just go out and enjoy. But Baltimore, don't worry. They're not showing up on Pratt Street," said Raupp.