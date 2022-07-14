Churchville in Harford County still dealing with extensive damage from Tuesday's storms

CHURCHVILLE, Md. -- There are homes damaged, cars totaled, wires down and trees still lying across the road in some sections of Harford County, where cleanup is still underway from Tuesday's storm.

Barbara Allera-Bohlen was camping but got a phone call from her neighbors.

"I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's a tree on your house," the neighbor told her.

A tree limb snapped and came into the roof, she said.

Her house has been without power for days.

"We had a whole house generator, we got it two months ago. It's completely destroyed," she said.

Right off her driveway, a tree makes a road nearly impassable. Crews were in the neighborhood off Route 136 all day Thursday cleaning up and clearing roads.

In the same neighborhood, John Zardas was cleaning up hundreds of large branches and limbs that fell into his yard. While the damage is bad, Zardas said it could have been worse if people had been injured.

"It's a great place to live here and people pull together and do what they can," he said. "I mean, what are you going to do?"

A few doors down, Will Knapton and his kids were clearing tree branches that fell on two of their cars. Both are likely totaled.

Knapton said the back window of one car was shattered and the roof dented. The other had a tree pulverize the driver's seat, where his wife had been sitting not 30 minutes before.

"We'll replace the cars, fix the house, so that's the important thing," he said. His family was home when the storm hit and, fortunately, was not harmed.

Walter G Coale Inc., an agricultural supply store that has been in business since 1899, is without a roof after the storm ripped it from the building.

"We cleaned up a lot because you couldn't see the blacktop, there was junk on there and we had 3 to 4 inches of rain," said owner Ray Bent said. "The whole shop was flooded."

