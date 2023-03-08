Chuck Smith named Ravens outside linebackers coach

BALTIMORE — Chuck Smith has been named the Baltimore Ravens' outside linebackers coach, head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

A former NFL defensive end, Smith brings over 20 years of experience developing and operating a pass rush training program that has been utilized by many professional and collegiate players and coaches.

"Chuck is a proven and highly-respected pass rush coach who many pro and collegiate players have sought guidance from," Harbaugh said. "He brings unique insight, experience and passion to the Ravens, and we're confident that he'll have a great impact on our outside linebackers group."

Smith's coaching pedigree includes work with draft eligible prospects and serving as a training camp consultant for several NFL teams.

The new outside linebackers coach has also worked with the likes of Von Miller, Calais Campbell, and Aaron Donald.