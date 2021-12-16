'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19

'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny's family-owned, regional airline. Matt's cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline's annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

'Christmas Takes Flight' premieres on CBS Sunday, December 19 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

