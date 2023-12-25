Christmas Day fire kills Maryland family's cockatoo, several fish, injures other pets

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland family lost their cockatoo and several fish in a Christmas Day fire.

The fire started around 12:15 p.m. in the enclosed porch of a house in the 3800 block of Coulbourn Mill Road in Salisbury, Maryland, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Two of the family's dogs had to be taken to Pet's ER in Salisbury and are expected to recover from their injuries, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to rescue four other dogs and a pet rabbit, though.

It took 60 firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire, which caused $350,000 in damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.