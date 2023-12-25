Watch CBS News
Christmas Day fire kills Maryland family's cockatoo, several fish, injures other pets

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland family lost their cockatoo and several fish in a Christmas Day fire.

The fire started around 12:15 p.m. in the enclosed porch of a house in the 3800 block of Coulbourn Mill Road in Salisbury, Maryland, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Two of the family's dogs had to be taken to Pet's ER in Salisbury and are expected to recover from their injuries, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to rescue four other dogs and a pet rabbit, though.

It took 60 firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire, which caused $350,000 in damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 7:47 PM EST

