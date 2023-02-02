Chris Stapleton stopping in Baltimore for 'All-American Road Show' tour

BALTIMORE -- Country music superstar Chris Stapleton is bringing his All American Road Show 2023 tour to Baltimore this summer.

The show is set for July 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m.

Members of Stapleton's fan club and Citi bank cardholders will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 9 at 10 p.m.

Special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone will join Stapleton for the Baltimore stop.

The eight-time Grammy award winner is set to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. His most recent album, Starting Over, won best country album at the 67th annual Grammys.

Last year he was named the Country Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time, the most wins ever in that category.

