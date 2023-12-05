Chills versus bills: How to reduce your energy consumption this winter

BALTIMORE -- One of the biggest impacts on your electricity or natural gas usage is how well your home's heating system, insulation, and weatherproofing can combat the impending Winter chill and ensuing Polar Vortex.

Understanding the impacts and thresholds of cold can help equip you for the season. Certainly, every family's comfort level is different but, following these quick tips to reduce energy consumption and still keep warm.

Keep in mind a few basics. Reducing your electricity usage is an excellent way to keep your bills down when the temperature goes down by resisting the urge to turn up the heater and turn the thermostat down a few degrees.

Each degree you reduce may save you 2% on your heating costs. Grab a sweater and some warm socks instead. If you head out of town for a few days, you can drop it down to 55°. But don't shut it off entirely to avoid returning home to frozen pipes.

The magic number, if you can physically adjust, is a constant thermostat set at 68°.